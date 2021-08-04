Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,801 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,006,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

