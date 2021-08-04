Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 161,205 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,205 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in APi Group by 105.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.73.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

