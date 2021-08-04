Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

CRIS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of CRIS opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $639.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. Equities analysts predict that Curis will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

