Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,360,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock worth $67,478,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after buying an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $18,116,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CWK stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,293. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $19.44.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
