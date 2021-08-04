CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CCPE opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a twelve month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.98.
About CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities
