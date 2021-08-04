CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Announces Earnings Results

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.700-$7.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,322,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,451. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

