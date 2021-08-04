Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CYCC opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

