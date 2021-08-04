CyrusOne Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Shares of CONE opened at $72.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in CyrusOne by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.