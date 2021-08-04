D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 59,651 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 108.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,651 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,618,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,788,000 after buying an additional 311,893 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,771,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,656,000 after purchasing an additional 256,316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 845,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 103.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 834,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 425,051 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.20. The business had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.75) earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

