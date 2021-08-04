D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

