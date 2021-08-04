D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.59.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

