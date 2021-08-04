DA Davidson Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

AOS opened at $71.64 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 297,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

