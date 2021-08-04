DA Davidson Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.31.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of LPX opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.