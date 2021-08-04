DAEX Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.89 million and $19,270.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00061688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.02 or 0.00807137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00091804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00042233 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

