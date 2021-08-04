Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $304.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.67. The company has a market cap of $217.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $302.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

