Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE DAC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. 6,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,695. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. Danaos has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Analysts forecast that Danaos will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

