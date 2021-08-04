Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 146.11% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

DAC stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Danaos has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Get Danaos alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.31.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.