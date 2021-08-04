Daniel R. Needham Sells 3,171 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NUE stock opened at $106.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

