Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

DASTY stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 39,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $57.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,152,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

