Datum Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Datum has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $25,764.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.93 or 0.00804197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00093620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042197 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The official website for Datum is datum.org . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.