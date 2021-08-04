David Golub Purchases 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $79,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42.

On Monday, July 26th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $79,650.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $77,950.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

