Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $14.06 on Monday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.38.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

