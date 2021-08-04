Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Dean Foods shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 224,600 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dean Foods stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods (OTCMKTS:DFODQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy and dairy case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, and bottled water.

