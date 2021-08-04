Decentral Games Market Cap Reaches $47.42 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $47.42 million and $859,233.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $163.77 or 0.00430903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00145432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,060.84 or 1.00142973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.29 or 0.00847994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,552 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

