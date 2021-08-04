DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $5.80 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.80 million and $321.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00035747 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,542,070 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.