Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

