Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.85. 2,132,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,046. The company has a market capitalization of $952.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.20. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Several research analysts have commented on DENN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

