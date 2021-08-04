DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XRAY stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

