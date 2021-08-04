Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,707.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,707 ($48.43) and last traded at GBX 3,706 ($48.42), with a volume of 75556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,643 ($47.60).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,489.34. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

In other Derwent London news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, with a total value of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

