Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s previous close.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.53 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

