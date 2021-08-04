Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $108.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $2,263,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 69,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

