Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €52.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €52.50 ($61.76) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA DWNI opened at €52.82 ($62.14) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.70. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

