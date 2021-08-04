Devery (EVE) Trading 12.7% Lower This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Devery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Devery has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $244,777.22 and $5,252.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00062419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00802640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00093663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.