Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,503,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.29. 747,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,580,586. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.