DEX Price Down 54.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, DEX has traded down 54.6% against the US dollar. One DEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $100,736.50 and $1,595.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00808046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00091720 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

