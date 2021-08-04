Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 2,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $40.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

