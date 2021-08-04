DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $94.13 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $94.13 million and $936,746.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00401550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002964 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $431.20 or 0.01105583 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,428,689 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

