Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

DCOM opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

