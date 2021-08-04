Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,553 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.70. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.76, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

