Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 150,667 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Information Services Group worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of III. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of III stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $285.68 million, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

III has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial upped their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.