Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

NYSE SPCE opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

