Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,174 Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bridgford Foods were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Bridgford Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.