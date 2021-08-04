Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 21,758 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canon were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 333,303.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after purchasing an additional 753,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Canon by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 548.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 75,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

CAJ opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

