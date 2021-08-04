Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,897 Shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Synlogic were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 target price on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of SYBX opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. Synlogic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

