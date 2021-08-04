Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 704,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 187,091.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,988,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 171,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

