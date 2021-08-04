Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stock Price Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discovery traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.62. 17,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,574,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Discovery alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,389,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,000 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,394,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.