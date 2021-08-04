DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Achieves $2.43 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $988,725.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.16 or 0.00836694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043207 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.