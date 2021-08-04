Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

