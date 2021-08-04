Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.01

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 30676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

