Domino’s Pizza Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 432.37 ($5.65) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 395.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.